Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $16.69 Million Investment in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 920,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.61% of CNO Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,699 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 116,178 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,483,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNO opened at $12.76 on Monday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

