Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,346 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,618 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,786,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,620,000 after acquiring an additional 686,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 294,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $486,980,000 after acquiring an additional 287,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 364,870 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,230,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.37.

NYSE:PXD opened at $70.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $744,778 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

