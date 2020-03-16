Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,418 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Hostess Brands worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after buying an additional 2,274,557 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,393,000 after buying an additional 1,943,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,575,000 after buying an additional 1,874,364 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 224.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 49.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 663,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 218,319 shares during the period.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $827,538.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,285.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 807,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,779. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.60. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

