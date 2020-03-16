Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 30,585 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,523,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,174,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,870,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after buying an additional 831,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

