Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,480 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Camden Property Trust worth $21,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

