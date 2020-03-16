Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 38,057 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,057 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

