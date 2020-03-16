Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 45,187 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,187 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

NYSE:BIP opened at $41.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

