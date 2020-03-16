Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLC

Bulldog Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294,457 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC owned 0.64% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 89.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 120,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FT stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $6.06. 3,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

