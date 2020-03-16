FunFair Trading 50.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. FunFair has a market cap of $9.00 million and $304,685.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, ZB.COM and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.02209410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00191226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106949 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, LATOKEN, HitBTC, C2CX, OKEx, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, IDEX, Livecoin, Ethfinex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.