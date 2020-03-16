FUTURAX Price Down 45.5% This Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $1,879.71 and $17,945.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004603 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00033498 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00381005 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001097 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00020018 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009259 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003095 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

