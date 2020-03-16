FY2020 Earnings Estimate for National Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.25.

TSE NA opened at C$54.96 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$45.70 and a 1 year high of C$75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.12.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Louis Vachon bought 10,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.80 per share, with a total value of C$568,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,530,916.80. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 1,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$47.22 per share, with a total value of C$47,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,126.46. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,370 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.