FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of WPM opened at $24.11 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 126.90, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,561,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,971 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,068,000 after purchasing an additional 669,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

