FY2020 EPS Estimates for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPCAY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

CPCAY stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

