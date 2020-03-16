FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 90,989 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.