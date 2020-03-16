FY2020 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KFY. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

KFY stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

