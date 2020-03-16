FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $0.95 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 1,798.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,820,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 3,364,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,364,000 shares of company stock worth $15,756,080.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

