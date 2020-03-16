FY2020 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Cut by Analyst

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $5.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

NYSE PGR opened at $78.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $466,685,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $106,931,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $100,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

