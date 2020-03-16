FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.23.

NYSE PRU opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,872,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.