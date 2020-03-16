FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ready Capital Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ready Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NYSE RC opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $539.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $14,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

