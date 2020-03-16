FY2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Cut by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.45. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

TSE:RY opened at C$90.32 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$77.34 and a 52 week high of C$109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.95.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.02, for a total value of C$804,384.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,546.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

