FY2020 EPS Estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Seven Generations Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Seven Generations Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.54.

VII opened at C$2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $697.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.44. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

