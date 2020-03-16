FY2020 EPS Estimates for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Boosted by Analyst

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

TALO opened at $6.80 on Monday. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $418.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

