FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Increased by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$33.47 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$26.50 and a one year high of C$45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total value of C$70,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,656,870. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $78,662 in the last three months.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

