FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crowdstrike in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crowdstrike’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $39.55 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 155.3% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,169 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 892,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $709,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $709,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845,000 shares in the company, valued at $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475 over the last 90 days.

