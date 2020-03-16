FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Issued By William Blair

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) – William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sientra in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year.

SIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Sientra from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.

Shares of SIEN opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.06% and a negative net margin of 131.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 97,855.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,022 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sientra by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 176,835 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,628 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 392.7% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 634,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 505,718 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

