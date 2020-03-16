FY2021 EPS Estimates for CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

