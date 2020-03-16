FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Cut by Piper Sandler

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

CINF opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.63. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,232,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

