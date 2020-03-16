FY2021 EPS Estimates for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Decreased by Analyst

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for CommVault Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -94.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $66.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 763.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

