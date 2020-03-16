FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Corp. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Shares of DG stock opened at $145.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

