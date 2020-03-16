FY2021 EPS Estimates for Option Care Health Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Option Care Health in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

OPCH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $720.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.85 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Option Care Health stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

