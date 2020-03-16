FY2021 EPS Estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OLCLY. ValuEngine raised shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.21. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

