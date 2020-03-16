FY2022 Earnings Forecast for S&P Global Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $12.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $248.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $198.98 and a 52-week high of $312.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

