FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Decreased by Analyst

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -304.55, a PEG ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,614,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at $78,182,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,730 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.