FY2024 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for National Health Investors in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.46.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NHI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

In related news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.