GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $10.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

NYSE:GPS traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,934,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

