Gas (GAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.46 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $4.46 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00019375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, Poloniex and Koinex.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OKEx, Binance, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Poloniex, Bitinka, Kucoin, Huobi, Coinnest, DragonEX, Cobinhood and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

