GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Short Interest Update

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $9.69 on Monday, hitting $47.79. 1,114,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,310. GCI Liberty has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. The business had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

