GCN Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $55,872.81 and $13.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00658981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010670 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000257 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

