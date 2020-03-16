GenesisX Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market cap of $18,911.99 and approximately $540.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,045,765 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.