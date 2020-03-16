Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Genpact worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genpact by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genpact by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $32.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

