Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $294,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.95. 1,444,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

