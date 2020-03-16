GET Protocol (GET) Price Down 36.7% Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $24,959.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00003937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.24 or 0.04045123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00040377 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

