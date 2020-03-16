Giant Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Giant has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $11.91, $24.71 and $5.63. Giant has a total market capitalization of $30,804.47 and approximately $1,430.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00344079 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002586 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002875 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,224,967 coins and its circulating supply is 7,224,963 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.63, $31.10, $11.91, $20.33, $10.42, $24.71, $50.68, $70.83, $18.98, $33.89, $7.59 and $13.92. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.