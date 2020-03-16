Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Stephen Green bought 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBLI traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.80. 12,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Indemnity has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $361.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

GBLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Global Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.