GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,720 shares during the quarter. GMS makes up approximately 1.8% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of GMS worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after buying an additional 380,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 212,184 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 245,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 100,199 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $685.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.01. GMS Inc has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

