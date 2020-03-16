GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $170,053.33 and approximately $6,949.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,123,125 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

