GoldCoin Trading Down 53.4% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded 53.4% lower against the dollar. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $150,644.66 and $844.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00668776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00012160 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000758 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

