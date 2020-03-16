Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,314.58 ($30.45).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.29) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,362.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,924.68. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,073 ($14.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28).

In related news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, with a total value of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82). Also, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

