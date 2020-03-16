Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Neutral

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $25.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,667,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Also, President Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,592.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 144,490 shares of company stock worth $1,026,497. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

