Golem (GNT) Price Hits $0.0291

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Huobi, Tidex and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.02205848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106749 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinExchange, HitBTC, ABCC, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Upbit, Iquant, Zebpay, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, Liqui, OKEx, Livecoin, Coinbe, Ethfinex, Tidex, Huobi, Bittrex, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, BitBay, BigONE, Koinex, YoBit, Poloniex, GOPAX, DragonEX, WazirX, BitMart, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Mercatox and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.